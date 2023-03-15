Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 13,287 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,287 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,535. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.