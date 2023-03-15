Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $110.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,789,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,100. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

