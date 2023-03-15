China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,406,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 4,163,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Literature Stock Performance
CHLLF remained flat at $4.53 on Wednesday. China Literature has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.
About China Literature
