China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,406,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 4,163,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Literature Stock Performance

CHLLF remained flat at $4.53 on Wednesday. China Literature has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

Get China Literature alerts:

About China Literature

(Get Rating)

Read More

China Literature Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the provision of reading services, copyright commercialization, writer cultivation and brokerage, operation of text work reading and related open platform, which are all based on text work, and the realization of these activities through technology methods and digital media including but not limited to personal computers, Internet and mobile network in the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.