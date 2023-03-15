Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.18

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.18 and traded as low as C$14.07. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.35, with a volume of 500,441 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHP.UN. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

