Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,231,600 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 1,004,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of Chubu Electric Power stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. Chubu Electric Power has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $10.39.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubu Electric Power (CHUEF)
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
- Universal Insurance: Navigating Florida’s Insurance Crisis
- Meme-Stock AMC’s Plan To Convert More Shares Headed For Court
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.