Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CFO Preetam Shah Sells 6,648 Shares

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) CFO Preetam Shah sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $10,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,655.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

