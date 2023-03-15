Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $441.75 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $440.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.