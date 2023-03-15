Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIVB. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.20.

CIVB stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Julie A. Mattlin acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at $186,931.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

