Clear Leisure (LON:CLP) Trading 20% Higher

Clear Leisure plc (LON:CLP – Get Rating) shares traded up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.08 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03). 80,972,816 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 42,630,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of £24.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

