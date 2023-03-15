ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Down 6.8% in February

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 249,400 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 267,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ClearOne Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 39,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,615. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.06. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

