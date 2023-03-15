ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.44. ClearOne shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 42,421 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearOne in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ClearOne Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

