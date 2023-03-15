Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,444 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 38.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Transocean by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 556,681 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 36,165 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,607 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,479,486 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $28,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,078 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.78. 18,935,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,757,037. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

