CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.47

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 1803818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.
CNX Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Trading of CNX Resources
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CNX Resources by 119.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.
CNX Resources Company Profile
CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.
