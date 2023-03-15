CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.47

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 1803818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CNX Resources by 119.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Further Reading

