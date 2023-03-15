Coco Enterprises LLC Has $627,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Coco Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.6% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,008,816,000 after acquiring an additional 408,930 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,134,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,775,000 after acquiring an additional 611,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,856,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,248,000 after acquiring an additional 407,992 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $56.94.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.