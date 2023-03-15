Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Up 12.8% in February

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the February 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.41. The company had a trading volume of 513,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,559. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 558.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $72.21.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 3,363.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $152,424.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $152,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,770 shares of company stock worth $961,096 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.