Coinbase Global (COIN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN):

3/13/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $84.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Coinbase Global had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Coinbase Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $72.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Coinbase Global was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

2/14/2023 – Coinbase Global had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Coinbase Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Coinbase Global had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.87. 13,311,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,985,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $206.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.63.

Get Coinbase Global Inc alerts:

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 67,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,057 and sold 338,857 shares valued at $14,445,827. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.