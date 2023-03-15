CoinField Coin (CFC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,526.41

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $75.70 million and approximately $2,526.41 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00411384 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,779.94 or 0.27806852 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

