Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

