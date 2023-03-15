Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Raised by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.59. 7,183,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,254,783. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

