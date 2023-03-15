Comparing CI&T (CINT) and The Competition

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CI&T to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

CI&T has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s peers have a beta of 2.48, indicating that their average stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CI&T alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.07% -7.54% 0.09%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares CI&T and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CI&T and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 220 1423 2545 83 2.58

CI&T currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 119.47%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 34.40%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CI&T and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $2.19 billion $24.39 million 29.11 CI&T Competitors $2.19 billion $188.37 million 20.91

CI&T’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CI&T peers beat CI&T on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CI&T

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.