Comparing loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) & Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -21.74% -37.63% -5.26% Bit Digital -137.38% -33.20% -30.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for loanDepot and Bit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 8 0 0 1.89 Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

loanDepot currently has a consensus price target of $1.83, indicating a potential upside of 6.59%. Bit Digital has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.07%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than loanDepot.

This table compares loanDepot and Bit Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $1.01 billion 0.53 -$273.02 million ($1.74) -0.99 Bit Digital $37.91 million 2.59 $4.86 million ($0.75) -1.59

Bit Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than loanDepot. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than loanDepot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

loanDepot has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.54, suggesting that its share price is 354% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of loanDepot shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bit Digital beats loanDepot on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About Bit Digital

(Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The firm focuses on its mining business located globally in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.