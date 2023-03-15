Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the February 13th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 576,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Compugen Price Performance

NASDAQ CGEN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. 196,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,851. Compugen has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Compugen

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGEN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Compugen by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.