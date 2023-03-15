CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Shares Up 2.4%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €44.78 ($48.15) and last traded at €44.38 ($47.72). 69,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.36 ($46.62).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($60.22) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.11.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.