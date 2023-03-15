Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the February 13th total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 848,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Conduent Trading Down 4.0 %

CNDT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $727.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. Conduent has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Conduent

Conduent Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,082 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,421 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.