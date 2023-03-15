Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 712,500 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 582,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCSI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.89. 116,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,238. The stock has a market cap of $612.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $65.68.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.16 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 20.07%. Research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCSI. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.