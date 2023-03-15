Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWCO. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Consolidated Water Stock Down 1.5 %

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Consolidated Water stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,331. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

