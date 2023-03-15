Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 241,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,863,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,497,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,816,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

