Continental Investors Services Inc. Has $152 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6,307.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479,898 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 5.6% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Continental Investors Services Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $152,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $99.48. The company had a trading volume of 973,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,393. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $108.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average is $97.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

