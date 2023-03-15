Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $2.98 Million in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 81.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,352 shares of company stock worth $3,290,605. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,501. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.