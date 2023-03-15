Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $3.40 Million in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,534 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,030 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 820,736 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after buying an additional 756,451 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.18. 496,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,100. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.