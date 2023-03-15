Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New $6.49 Million Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 719,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83,469 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 255.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 65,569 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.51. 1,372,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,362. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

