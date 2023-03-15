Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Stryker by 123.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Stryker by 3,862.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SYK stock traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $270.49. 242,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,154. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.32. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.