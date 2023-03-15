Coombe Bender & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.5% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $48,028,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 82.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after acquiring an additional 528,931 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. 26,887,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,615,980. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a market cap of $224.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.