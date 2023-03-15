Coombe Bender & Co LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,900 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Altria Group by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,770,000 after buying an additional 2,322,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Altria Group by 227.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $46.17. 1,053,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,347,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

