Coombe Bender & Co LLC Purchases 2,822 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.18. 8,601,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,844,203. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.