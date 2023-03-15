Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Update

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the February 13th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Copart Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87. Copart has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.21.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Copart
Institutional Trading of Copart
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Articles
