Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Update

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the February 13th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Copart Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87. Copart has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Institutional Trading of Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

