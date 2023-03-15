Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) is Centaurus Financial Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,293 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund makes up 1.9% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 2.88% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $19,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 49,551.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,377,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,103,000 after buying an additional 17,342,976 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,138,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,425,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 737,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,641. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.08%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

