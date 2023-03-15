Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $12.50

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.58 billion and approximately $307.01 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $12.50 or 0.00051095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00064285 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021436 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000849 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.