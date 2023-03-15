Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,148 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,956 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.1% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $481.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $491.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.58. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $213.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

