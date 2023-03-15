Covenant (COVN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $51,448.40

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a market cap of $35.46 million and $51,448.40 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Covenant has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,012,662 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child."

