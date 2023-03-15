Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Realities

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CREX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Creative Realities during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Creative Realities by 75.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Creative Realities during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Creative Realities during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Creative Realities by 152.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities Stock Performance

Shares of CREX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 112,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,450. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. Creative Realities has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems, omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.