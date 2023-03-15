Critical Review: Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS) and Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) and Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kronos Advanced Technologies and Donaldson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Advanced Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Donaldson 0 0 2 0 3.00

Donaldson has a consensus target price of $63.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.76%. Given Donaldson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Donaldson is more favorable than Kronos Advanced Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Advanced Technologies $500,000.00 16.48 -$1.37 million N/A N/A Donaldson $3.31 billion 2.27 $332.80 million $2.88 21.53

This table compares Kronos Advanced Technologies and Donaldson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Donaldson has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Advanced Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Advanced Technologies and Donaldson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Advanced Technologies N/A N/A N/A Donaldson 10.45% 32.35% 14.59%

Volatility & Risk

Kronos Advanced Technologies has a beta of -1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donaldson has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Donaldson shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Kronos Advanced Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Donaldson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Donaldson beats Kronos Advanced Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. The Industrial Products segment consist of dust, fume and mist collectors, compressed air purification systems, air filtration systems for gas turbines, polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products, and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications as well as hard disk drives, and semi-conductor manufacturing. The company was founded by Frank Donaldson in 1915 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

