Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the February 13th total of 319,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74.
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CROMF)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.