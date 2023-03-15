Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the February 13th total of 319,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.