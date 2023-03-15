CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the February 13th total of 8,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,110,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average of $133.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

