CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.