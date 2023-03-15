Crypterium Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.90 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges. Crypterium has a market cap of $9.90 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.00405466 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,870.70 or 0.27406824 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,554,468 tokens. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

