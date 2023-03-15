CVA Family Office LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,845 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $115,192,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,379,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $21,696,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 638,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,736.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 560,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 529,724 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 148,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,357. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

