CVA Family Office LLC Has $623,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Wealth grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $10.84 on Wednesday, hitting $621.62. The company had a trading volume of 374,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,152. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $259.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $593.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

