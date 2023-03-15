CVA Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 49,400 Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 49,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 581.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 729,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after buying an additional 622,331 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 461,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 374,936 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,471,000 after purchasing an additional 304,540 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,401,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 222,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,623. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $61.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.