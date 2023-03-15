CVA Family Office LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after buying an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,332,000 after buying an additional 796,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after buying an additional 483,513 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,691,000 after buying an additional 357,020 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.43. 948,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,238. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $127.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

